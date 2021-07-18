STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dream come true moment to work with Venkatesh: Karthik Rathnam

Set in a village in Andhra Pradesh, the movie chronicles the story of a farmer, Narappa, who is ready to sacrifice everything for his family, following a sudden chain of untoward events.

Published: 18th July 2021

Karthik Rathnam in Narappa

Karthik Rathnam in Narappa (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Working with Venkatesh Daggubati in the upcoming Telugu film "Narappa" was a surreal experience, says actor Karthik Rathnam.

The action-drama is a remake of critically-acclaimed Tamil hit Asuran, which starred Dhanush and was directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Vetrimaaran.

Rathnam, who made his debut in 2018 with the successful Telugu film C/o Kancharapalem and has featured in its Tamil remake C/o Kaadhal and ZEE5 web series Gods of Dharmapuri , plays the elder son to Venkatesh's character in "Narappa".

Rathnam, who made his debut in 2018 with the successful Telugu film C/o Kancharapalem and has featured in its Tamil remake C/o Kaadhal and ZEE5 web series Gods of Dharmapuri , plays the elder son to Venkatesh's character in "Narappa".

Calling the film a "dream come true moment", the 24-year-old actor said he feels grateful to get the opportunity to act alongside the superstar.

"I have grown up watching him since childhood and so to work with him was a surreal experience. This film is a dream come true moment for me. When I heard the film is being remade in Telugu I was hoping and praying to god to get this role. It was a tough competition as we had several actors auditioning. I am glad I cracked it," Rathnam told PTI.

The movie, set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday, is directed by Srikanth Addala of Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu fame and is jointly produced by Suresh Babu and Kalaippuli S Thanu.

Rathnam recalled his first meeting with Venkatesh at the premiere of his debut film C/o Kancharapalem, which was presented by the star's famous nephew Rana Daggubati.

"I was awestruck. It was a fanboy moment for me. I just went running behind him and asked him for a photo. And that photo is still there with me, which I have put in a frame. So acting with him is really a huge thing."

Watching Venkatesh perform was a huge learning experience, said the young actor adding that the amount of hard work the 60-year-old actor put in every scene inspired him to do better.

"Working with sir, I have learnt how to emote and act through eyes and how to change our body language for every character. Even though he is such a senior actor he (still) struggles hard for every scene. It made me realise that we need to pull up our socks and not take things easily and keep working hard," he said.

Rathnam said he has seen the Tamil film Asuran and instantly fell in love with its world.

Actor Teejay Arunasalam had essayed the role of the lead character's son in the film, but Rathnam said for him it was important to not look like his Tamil counterpart's "replica".

"I had to make sure I don't end up being a replica of him so I have my own body language and nuances for this role," he said.

"Narappa" also features national award-winning actress Priyamani playing the role that Manju Warrier essayed in the Tamil original.

