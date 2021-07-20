STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

Waiting for an opportunity to share screen with Amitabh Bachchan: Suman Talwar

The actor, known for playing the antagonist in 'Sivaji: The Boss', said that after the pandemic is over, viewers will return to the theatres to watch movies.

Published: 20th July 2021 09:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2021 09:24 PM   |  A+A-

Suman Talwar

Actor Suman Talwar (Photo| IMDb)

By PTI

INDORE: Calling Amitabh Bachchan a "real-life hero", South actor Suman Talwar on Tuesday said he would love to work with the megastar even if it was for just one scene in a film. The 61-year-old actor, known for his work in Telugu and Tamil cinema, is in the city to take part in the shooting of a film.

"Everybody knows that Bachchan is a great actor. But I consider him as a real-life hero too. A few years ago he even overcame a tough time in his life and made a strong comeback in the entertainment world," Talwar told reporters at the Indore Press Club.

"I am waiting for an opportunity to work with Bachchan in any film. If I get an opportunity to work with him even for a scene, then also I am ready for it," he added.

Asked about the rise in the popularity of the digital medium amid the coronavirus pandemic, Talwar said as cinema halls were temporarily closed due to the health crisis, many people started watching films on the platform. But after the pandemic is over, viewers will return to the theatres to watch movies, he added.

Talwar also fondly recalled working on the 2007 Tamil film "Sivaji: The Boss", in which played the villain opposite superstar Rajinikanth. "Before this film ('Sivaji'), I had never essayed the role of a villain," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suman Talwar Suman Amitabh Bachchan Sivaji the Boss Adiseshan
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Debris of houses and trees surround houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Climate Emergency: Countries across the world experience massive flooding
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp