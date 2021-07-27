Pawan Kalyan back in action for PSPK 30

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film, PSPK 30, is back on track. The Vakeel Saab actor resumed shooting for the Saagar K Chandra directorial on Monday. The makers have shared a photo of Pawan Kalyan as police officer Bheemla Nayak on social media.

A remake of the Malayalam action thriller Ayyappanum Koshiyum, the shooting of PSPK 30 had come to a grinding halt after Pawan Kalyan tested positive for Covid-19 earlier in April. Although he tested negative in May, the Gabbar Singh actor was advised some rest by a team of doctors. Produced by S Naga Vamsi, the film also features Rana Daggubati, Nithya Menen and Aishwarya Rajesh in important roles.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum revolves around the battle of egos between a police officer named Ayyappan Nair, played by Biju Menon, and an ex-Havildar named Koshy Kurien, essayed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. While Pawan Kalyan will be seen in Biju Menon’s role, Rana will reprise Prithviraj’s character.

According to a well-placed source the team is filming the scenes of Pawan Kalyan and a team of cops arresting Rana, who gets caught in a drunken state while also carrying a few bottles of alcohol in the prohibited area. This schedule will go on for 15 days and Nithya Menen, who replaced Sai Pallavi and is paired opposite Pawan, will be joining the sets soon.

The film was recently in the news after its cinematographer Prasad Murella walked out of the film citing creative differences as a reason. Buzz is that he was replaced by Ravi K Chandran. Music of PSPK 30 is by SS Thaman.