Prabhas-starrer 'Radhe Shyam' to release worldwide in January next year

By PTI

MUMBAI: South star Prabhas on Friday, July 30, 2021, announced that his film "Radhe Shyam" will be hitting theatres worldwide on the occasion of Makar Sankranti and Pongal on January 14, 2022.

The romantic-drama, featuring Pooja Hegde as the female lead, is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar.

The 41-year-old actor shared the film's new release date on Instagram along with a new poster.

"Can't wait for you all to watch my romantic saga, #RadheShyam, which has a brand new release date - 14th January, 2022 worldwide!," Prabhas captioned the post.

The multi-lingual film also starring Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan, was earlier slated to have a theatrical release on July 30.

New Year. New Beginnings. And a New Release Date! #RadheShyam all set to release in a theatre near you on Makar Sankranti, 14th January 2022!



Starring #Prabhas & @hegdepooja pic.twitter.com/YLdBvCauVu — Radhe Shyam (@RadheShyamFilm) July 30, 2021

"Radhe Shyam" is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series and is produced by UV Creations, Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod.

