Look what our Tollywood heroines are up to during the COVID lockdown

Many in the city feel that this COVID-imposed lockdown is way harsher than the one in 2020. But there's nothing much that one can do to escape this much-needed restriction, considering how mean and unforgiving the second wave has been. All we can do is to try and be productive and stay physically and mentally fit.

And, that's precisely what our hotties of Tollywood have been doing, or at least are trying to do. From yoga routines, rigorous at-home workouts, cooking up a storm in the kitchen to unwinding in their jammies and wondering whether to shower, we take a look at how they've been spending their lockdown.

Keerthy Suresh seems immersed in her everyday yoga sessions in order to keep the 'tensions away'. The Mahanati actress has been sharing sneak-peeks into her yoga routine on Instagram wherein she is seen practising Vriksasana and Natarajasana.

"Some yoga in the day keeps the tensions away... The calm that comes with my daily yoga routine!" she recently wrote alongside the pictures. Keerthy has also been trying her hand at cooking some Turkish dishes. Last Sunday, she made some Turksih poached eggs for brunch and was kind enough to share a step-by-step recipe with fans.

Fitness enthusiast Adah Sharma is leaving no stone unturned to make the best use of this lockdown. She’s been flaunting her shoulder flexibility by exercising with a long, thin stick. "Flexible Shoulders, Rigid Values... I mean try the rigid Values...flexible shoulders toh koi bhi kar sakta hai," she recently wrote on Instagram while posting a video of she working out.

The actor has also been hanging out with Russel, her crow. As Adah played a flute with the crow in the background, fans had a ball of a time trying to guess the tune. "Tag your lockdown friends... This is Russel my Crow - my lockdown companion, kathak connoisseur, yoga watching enthusiast. Notice how Russel politely waits till I’m done to be introduced...

There is an absence of a crow emoji: "Hence I'm adopting this blue bird one as a stand in for Russel, she had posted recently. On the other hand, Lavanya Tripathi is acing at pilates as she works to achieve a stronger spine.

"Whoever thinks 10 seconds goes by really fast has never been in a pilates class! #pilates #spinemobility," she wrote recently alongside a selfie. The times she's not working out, the actor is simply chilling in her pyjamas and taking selfies in which she’s sporting a bedhead. "My hair is Messy to match my lockdown life!" she posted.

Meanwhile, Tamannah Bhatia is in some serious dilemma - "To shower or not to shower, that is the question." The diva was seen pouting, her hair pulled back in a messy bun and dressed in a black t-shirt. Hair stylist Hiral Bhatia was among the first to answer: "Don’t shower, save water." Guys, help this damsel in distress. Till then, let’s see how long Tamannah goes without a bath.

That’s all folks, you are all caught up on this front!