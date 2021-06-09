STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vaccination drive in Mahesh Babu's ancestral village complete

Last month, Babu announced he will vaccinate people of Burripalem, the birthplace of his father, actor-filmmaker Krishna.

By PTI

HYDERABAD: A seven-day vaccination drive in Telugu star Mahesh Babu's ancestral village Burripalem in Andhra Pradesh was successfully completed, his wife and producer Namrata Shirodkar said on Wednesday.

The 45-year-old actor had adopted the village in 2015.

Shirodkar, a former actor known for films like "Pukar" and "Vaastav: The Reality", shared pictures from the vaccination camp, held in collaboration with Andhra Hospitals, on Instagram.

"Successfully completed the 7-day vaccination drive in Burripalem!! Can't be happier to have got our village vaccinated Thank you Mahesh Babu, for always being as solid as a rock, @andhrahospitals @mbofficialteam for your relentless support and most importantly, a big thank you to all our villagers who came forward to take it," she wrote.

Shirodkar, 40, said vaccination is the "need of the hour" and requested her fans to get vaccinated soon.

She ended the caption with the hashtag, "Burripalem Gets Vaccinated."

Babu will be next seen in the action thriller "Sarkaru Vaari Paata".

The actor is also currently awaiting the release of his production, "Major", based on the life of 2008 Mumbai terror attack martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

It stars Adivi Sesh and Sobhita Dhulipala.

