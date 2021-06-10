STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rashmika Mandanna shares pearls of wisdom for fans

Rashmika Mandanna has lately been posting positive messages to cheer up her fans in the tough times of the pandemic.

Published: 10th June 2021

Actress Rashmika Mandanna

Actress Rashmika Mandanna (Photo | Rashmika Mandanna Instagram)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who rose to fame with her work in Telugu films and will soon make her Bollywood debut with 'Mission Majnu, shared a beautiful thought on Twitter on Wednesday to cheer up her followers.

The actress has lately been posting positive messages to cheer up her fans in the tough times of the pandemic.

Rashmika, who will also be seen with Amitabh Bachchan in the Hindi film 'Goodbye', wrote on Twitter: "Something a friend of mine told me.. and I think I need to tell you all too..Spend your time on something that gives you either pleasure (happiness- something that makes you smile and feel happy) or money or knowledge.. nothing else! Period! "

The actress has given hit films in Telugu such as 'Dear Comrade' and 'Geetha Govindam'.

Recently, she also launched an initiative called 'Spreading Hopes' to celebrate the Good Samaritans from all across the country, who have gone out of their way to help others during the devastating second wave of the pandemic.

She aims to encourage people to value these superheroes, and get inspired by their work.

