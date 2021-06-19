STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Allu Sirish reveals what he does in office after work

Tollywood star Allu Sirish on Friday shared with fans how he unwinds after a busy day at work.

Published: 19th June 2021 06:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2021 06:54 PM   |  A+A-

Tollywood actor Allu Sirish

By IANS

Sirish uploaded Instagram stories showing fans the joy of having a carrom board at the work place.

The actor uploaded a story on Instagram featuring snapshots of his office balcony area, with the board in place. Different images show Sirish taking aim and playing carrom, and also captures the skyline beyond the balcony.

"After work's done, this is what a do at my office," Sirish wrote.

With a picture that shows him playing, he wrote: "Best multiplayer game IMO."

The actor uploaded a third story with his fans playing the game.

On the work front, the actor recently announced his next Telugu film venture "Prema Kadanta". The film directed by Rakesh Sashii also stars actress Anu Emmanuel.

