STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

Made some good friends during the shoot of 'Rang De': Keerthy Suresh

National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh says she made some great friends while shooting the recent film 'Rang De'.

Published: 19th June 2021 07:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2021 07:06 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Keerthy Suresh

Actress Keerthy Suresh (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh says she made some great friends while shooting the recent Telugu film "Rang De".

"I enjoyed working on 'Rang De', made some good friends for life. It was a different film for me from what I usually did after 'Mahanati'. We made a sweet film about an un-romantic couple that enters into a forced relationship due to my character. It was really fun to make such a light-hearted candyfloss film. Everyone in your family will enjoy it for sure," Keerthy tells IANS.

Adds director Venky Atluri: "This film had been a roller-coaster ride for all of us, especially, to me. We never even in our nightmares thought that we would be living through a pandemic and shoot a film while at it. I still cannot believe that PC Sreeram sir, whom I respect like God and whom I adored all my life, worked with us on this film. We made a sweet rom-com touching upon the problems of a couple who love each other but one of them doesn't know it yet. It will be a fun family experience for all."

The rom-com stars Nithiin with Keerthy Suresh, and will have its world television premiere on Zee Telugu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Keerthy Suresh Rang De
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh (Photo | AFP)
Milkha Singh: An unmatchable romance with a near podium miss in 1960 Rome Olympics
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp