Payal Rajput on board for Kirathaka

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

RX 100-star Payal Rajput, who was last seen in Anaganaga O Athidhi, been signed on to play the female lead opposite Aadi Sai Kumar in a crime-thriller titled Kirathaka. Directed by Veerabhadram Chowdary, the film’s story is all about certain reallife events that happened in the Telugu States.

“Kirathaka is a fictional account of a true story. It’s a content-driven film that is centered around the characters of Aadi Sai Kumar and Payal Rajput. How these characters and their stories come together to resolve a common problem forms the crux of Kirathaka,” says Veerabhadram Chowdary.

Set in Hyderabad, the film will go on floors in August. “We are planning to commence the principal photography in mid-August and complete the shooting in two schedules. Aadi and Payal will go for an exciting makeover that would push the boundaries for them as actors.

The team is working hard to create a never- seen-before visual spectacle,” adds Veerabhadram. Payal, on the other hand, is delighted to be on board. “I am really excited and can’t wait to kickstart the shoot,” says Payal. Bankrolled by Dr Nagam Tirupathi Reddy, Kirathaka has music by Suresh Bobbili.