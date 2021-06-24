Sonakshi Sinha to debut in Telugu opposite Chiranjeevi?

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha has now landed in Telugu with an out-and-out mass entertainer. The Dabangg actor will be seen as the leading lady opposite Chiranjeevi in his upcoming film directed by KS Ravindra (Bobby).

“Bobby has recently narrated the script to Sonakshi over phone and received a go-ahead from her. She was quite impressed with the script and her character in the movie and is equally excited to debut in Telugu alongside Chiru. She is looking forward to the shoot and will sign the dotted line soon,” says a source close to the development.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film is expected to go on floors in October. “Now that the female lead and the script are locked, Chiru wants to complete this film first and move on to the Telugu remake of Lucifer,” the source adds.

Besides this film, Chiru also has Acharya and the Telugu remake of Vedalam up his sleeve. Sonakshi, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of Bhuj: The Pride of India wherein she shares screen space with Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt.