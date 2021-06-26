Rakul Preet Singh to topline AL Vijay's OTT film 'October 31st Ladies Night'

Murali Krishna CH By

Actor Rakul Preet Singh will topline an OTT film titled October 31st Ladies Night. A suspense thriller, the Telugu-Tamil bilingual is being directed by AL Vijay, who currently awaits the release of Thalaivi. The film revolves around four women who were unwittingly drawn into a series of unexpected events.

The strange and mysterious incidents they face during a Halloween night will put them in a tricky situation. What happens next forms the crux of the plot.

"The flurry of events that pan out at a Halloween party after one of them pulls off a prank keep the audience guessing about things. Rakul is excited to attempt something she hasn’t done until now," reveals a source.

The final schedule of the film has begun in Hyderabad on Friday. "A seven-day schedule is underway at Gandipet and Rakul Preet Singh along with Vidyullekha Raman, who plays a supporting role in the film, has joined the sets on Friday," the source adds.

Produced by Sri Sravanth Ram Creations, October 31st Ladies Night also has Nivetha Pethuraj, Manjima Mohan, Megha Akash and Reba Monica John as the other leads and Vishwak Sen in a crucial cameo. The film is expected to hit the screens on a renowned OTT platform.