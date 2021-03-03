STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘I was not sure I could be an actor’

B’luru singer Sanjith Hegde talks to CE  about turning actor for the recent short film, X-Life, that is a part of the Netflix Telugu anthology, Pitta Kathalu

Published: 03rd March 2021

A still from X-Life, one of four stories in the recent Netflix anthology, Pitta Kathalu

By Sudhir Srinivasan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Nag Ashwin’s X-Life, one of four stories in the recent Netflix anthology, Pitta Kathalu, is about a futuristic, albeit familiar, world in which people live out their lives in the virtual world. The film is a critique of not living in the real world and is an appeal to truly love. Here’s Sanjith Hegde taking on a few questions about his role as an actor and composer for this film:

What caused you to turn to acting?
Sanjith: I met director Nag Ashwin at an awards function in 2019. When he later invited me to read a script, I thought it was an opportunity for me as a musician. After all, I have been singing all my life. And then, I realised he was asking me to act, and I immediately communicated my reluctance. I loved the script though; it seemed really cool. I was just not sure I had it in me to do the job as an actor, but well…

You have done the score of this film as well. It’s quite eclectic, though there’s clearly a sense of homage to yesteryear sci-fi films.
Sanjith: Thanks! I was nervous about how I, and my friend, Suryapraveen, had done the score for this film. Nagi gave us complete freedom, and his only brief was, “Do it right.” We initially went for an 80s retro style score, dominated by synth sound—you know, like Blade Runner… And then, I think we went all over the place with it. We were bringing in guitars, alaaps (laughs). As long as it all works, you know…

Does taking part in such a film cause you to worry about your own use or overuse of technology?
Sanjith: Yes, for sure. I have been trying to cut down on my phone usage—you know, Insta, YouTube… After doing this film, I did take a break. So, yes, even if I did not process it as a direct consequence of working on X-Life, I guess the film did affect me on some way.

There’s a digital button in this film that when affixed on a person’s forehead, makes them live out their worst fears. What fears of yours are likely to come up?
Sanjith: I feel like that button is already on my forehead. (laughs)

