Tollywood stars spread hope through patchwork quilt

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Leading Telugu movie stars Mahesh Babu, Rana Daggubati, Ram Charan, Samantha Prabhu and Rakul Preet Singh, and well-known Indian sportspersons Shreyas Iyer and Sania Mirza joined the Corona Quilt Project by submitting their own personal interpretation of the pandemic on a 8,000 square feet art canvas.

JSW Group has joined hands with the curators of Corona Quilt Project Dia Mehhta Bhupal and Neha Modi to launch the art initiative on International Women’s Day. The project comprises multiple, large-scale quilts made of upcycled material that weave individual experiences of the coronavirus pandemic of more than 12,000 Indians together creatively interpreted on a collective art canvas.

Prince of Tollywood Mahesh Babu said,” I am glad to be part of the project, which is a wonderful initiative that connects people through art. Always keep the hope alive. For those who hope nothing is impossible! It’s going to get better.” Rakul Preet Singh said,“My participation in project celebrates the strength and resiliency of the community in the midst of the pandemic. The darkest times produce the brightest stars.”

“We will look back at this time and be proud of one another that we never gave up,” said popular actress Samantha Prabhu. According to Indian tennis star Sania Mirza: “The world right now needs a little bit more love, a little more kindness and a little more empathy.” This community art project is based on the theme ‘Rise’. It presents diversity of experiences, celebrating the strength and the resilience of Indian citizens across various social stratas. It is a collection of 12,000 individual experiences woven together as an expression of the coronavirus pandemic.

Founded by Dia Mehhta Bhupal and Neha Modi, the Corona Quilt Project is inspired by India’s quilting traditions that frame tales of family love and care. It is believed that quilts made by women with unflinching intensity and affection in their hearts protect the user’s sleep and nurtures her dreams. This project began during the lockdown with the aim of giving people a chance to express and share their pandemic experiences. A cloth square was the template; each person had to create a design to imbue this square with the intensity of her or his experiences.