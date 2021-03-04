‘Heroines who ask for higher pay are called problematic’

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
On the occasion of International Women’s Day (March 8) this year, a report titled ‘O Womaniya: 2021’ will be launched jointly by Ormax Media and Film Companion.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  On the occasion of International Women’s Day (March 8) this year, a report titled ‘O Womaniya: 2021’ will be launched jointly by Ormax Media and Film Companion. A round table discussion was conducted on the same with five women working in different aspects of the Indian film industry: actress Samantha Akkineni, actress Taapsee Pannu, award-winning film director Anjali Menon,

Netflix India’s Director for Original Films Srishti Behl Arya, and Keiko Nakahara, who has been the cinematographer on several films, including Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Film critic Anupama Chopra was the host of the discussion.

The report will look at facts related to the representation of women in Indian cinema from various perspectives. It aims to start a conversation on how women need to have more participation in film-making, as well as have better roles. Speaking about the difference in the pay of male and female actors, Samantha remarked: “Even if you are one of the top three heroines, your pay is much lesser than that of a hero who is not even in the top 20.

If a heroine asks for a pay hike, she’s looked at as being problematic. But if a hero asks for a pay hike, he’s seen as being cool”. Taapsee Pannu said: “I was once asked to change my dialogues during the dubbing because the hero wanted them altered.

I refused to do so, only to find out that after the release of the film, they had used a dubbing artist’s voice to change those dialogues.” Cinematographer Keiko Nakahara said: “Working as a cinematographer on a film set is very physical and tiring. I may not be as physically strong as a man, but after doing my job for 15 years, I don’t think people judge me by my gender.” 

