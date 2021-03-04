Raman: An entrepreneur who became an actor

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Real Estate entrepreneur Raman has turned lead actor with a romantic action entertainer titled Reddy Gari Intlo Rowdyism. “It’s a triangle love story that revolves around a young man named Shiva, who comes to the city from a village to pursue his graduation. It’s a story that everyone can relate to,” begins Raman.

The debutant, who hails from Brahmamgari Matam, Kadapa, recollects being interested in acting since he was in school. “I was an avid movie-buff from childhood and I always looked up to Chiranjeevi garu as my inspiration. When I was in X standard, I came to Hyderabad to try my luck as an actor, but nothing worked out. I realised that acting is something we can do at any time but all we need is money to chase our dreams. Now that I have become a successful entrepreneur, the interest rekindled.

Besides playing the lead, I am also bankrolling this film under Siri Movies Banner,” he says. Raman reveals that he did a short acting course at Satyam Yabi Acting School which actually did help him to learn the basics of the craft. About the industry’s reaction to him, he says, “People are really welcoming and I am getting encouragement from everyone.

I must say I am indeed lucky to have got such a heartwarming reception.” Since he was determined to do the film and prove himself, Raman balanced his business with his movie schedules well. “Being an actor is a major driving force in my life now. I have no godfather in the industry and I am prepared for the long-haul. We have shot the film in Hyderabad, Kuppam and Goa. The film has five songs and four action sequences. We have wrapped up the shoot swiftly in 48 days,” avers Raman.

Films with titles that have references to a caste or a community stoked a range of controversies in the past. However, Raman is not worried that his film would land him in trouble. “Reddy Gari Intlo Rowdyism is a meticulously-crafted title and it doesn’t portray a community in a negative light. Neither the title nor the character would hurt the sentiments of a community. You will get a better understanding after watching our movie,” says Raman.

The film marks the debut of Varsha Viswanath, the niece of yesteryear actor Vani Viswanath to Telugu cinema. “Varsha is a passionate actor and she was warm, friendly and humble with no starry airs. She is the female lead of the film and will be seen as a college student named Mahi,” declares Raman. Veteran actor Vinod Kumar has played a negative role in this film. “Vinod Kumar will be seen as Varsha’s father and he has played this kind of role for the first time in Reddy Gari Intlo Rowdysim; there is some negativity to the character too.

He would always say ‘it’s so much fun playing a negative character’,” explains Raman, adding, “Working with Vinod Kumar has been a great learning experience and his knowledge as an actor has come in handy to us.” Raman says that Reddy Gari....is just the beginning as he still has some surprises up his sleeve. “I have signed a horror film, which is being made on a pan-Indian scale in five languages (Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and English). It is being helmed by a foreign director and is mounted on a budget of Rs 65 crore. I also have two films in the pipeline in my home production and one of them will reunite me with Varsha Viswanath,” concludes Raman.