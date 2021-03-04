STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

Raman: An entrepreneur who became an actor

Debuting as a student in Reddy Gari Intlo Rowdyism, Rayalaseema-born Raman is preparing himself for a long-haul in Telugu cinema

Published: 04th March 2021 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2021 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Raman

Actor Raman

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

Real Estate entrepreneur Raman has turned lead actor with a romantic action entertainer titled Reddy Gari Intlo Rowdyism. “It’s a triangle love story that revolves around a young man named Shiva, who comes to the city from a village to pursue his graduation. It’s a story that everyone can relate to,” begins Raman.

The debutant, who hails from Brahmamgari Matam, Kadapa, recollects being interested in acting since he was in school. “I was an avid movie-buff from childhood and I always looked up to Chiranjeevi garu as my inspiration. When I was in X standard, I came to Hyderabad to try my luck as an actor, but nothing worked out. I realised that acting is something we can do at any time but all we need is money to chase our dreams. Now that I have become a successful entrepreneur, the interest rekindled.

Besides playing the lead, I am also bankrolling this film under Siri Movies Banner,” he says. Raman reveals that he did a short acting course at Satyam Yabi Acting School which actually did help him to learn the basics of the craft. About the industry’s reaction to him, he says, “People are really welcoming and I am getting encouragement from everyone.

I must say I am indeed lucky to have got such a heartwarming reception.” Since he was determined to do the film and prove himself, Raman balanced his business with his movie schedules well. “Being an actor is a major driving force in my life now. I have no godfather in the industry and I am prepared for the long-haul. We have shot the film in Hyderabad, Kuppam and Goa. The film has five songs and four action sequences. We have wrapped up the shoot swiftly in 48 days,” avers Raman.

Films with titles that have references to a caste or a community stoked a range of controversies in the past. However, Raman is not worried that his film would land him in trouble. “Reddy Gari Intlo Rowdyism is a meticulously-crafted title and it doesn’t portray a community in a negative light. Neither the title nor the character would hurt the sentiments of a community. You will get a better understanding after watching our movie,” says Raman.

The film marks the debut of Varsha Viswanath, the niece of yesteryear actor Vani Viswanath to Telugu cinema. “Varsha is a passionate actor and she was warm, friendly and humble with no starry airs. She is the female lead of the film and will be seen as a college student named Mahi,” declares Raman. Veteran actor Vinod Kumar has played a negative role in this film. “Vinod Kumar will be seen as Varsha’s father and he has played this kind of role for the first time in Reddy Gari Intlo Rowdysim; there is some negativity to the character too.

He would always say ‘it’s so much fun playing a negative character’,” explains Raman, adding, “Working with Vinod Kumar has been a great learning experience and his knowledge as an actor has come in handy to us.” Raman says that Reddy Gari....is just the beginning as he still has some surprises up his sleeve. “I have signed a horror film, which is being made on a pan-Indian scale in five languages (Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and English). It is being helmed by a foreign director and is mounted on a budget of Rs 65 crore. I also have two films in the pipeline in my home production and one of them will reunite me with Varsha Viswanath,” concludes Raman.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Raman Raman films
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin 81% effective, shows interim analysis of Stage 3 trial
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
A few OTT platforms show porn content, should be screened: SC
Metroman E Sreedharan during the inspection of the reconstructed Palarivattom Flyover in Kochi on Thursday (Photo | Albin Mathew)
Kerala polls: BJP names 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan as its CM face
The 'Womeniya Band' (Photo | Special arrangement)
Uttarakhand's all-female 'Womeniya Band' sings its way to fame

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Pak Comedian's 'How to speak English like Shashi Tharoor' video goes viral
Anti-coup protesters with makeshift shields stand watching in Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
'Deadliest' day since military coup in Myanmar turns violent, 38 dead
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp