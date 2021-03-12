New poster of Radhe Shyam drops on Maha Shivaratri

By Express News Service

The latest poster from Prabhas-Pooja Hegde’s Radhe Shyam was released on the occasion of Maha Shivarathri.The poster features Prabhas and Pooja lying next to each other in the snow. Sharing the poster on social media, Prabhas wrote, “On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, delighted to share new poster from Radhe Shyam with you all.”

Filmmaker Radha Krishna Kumar has directed and written the film, which also stars Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarsi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri and Sathyan.

The film, which will release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam, is all set to hit screens on July 30.