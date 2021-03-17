STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni receives COVID-19 vaccine

The 61-year-old actor took to Twitter and said he received the first jab of the vaccine at a hospital here on Tuesday.

Published: 17th March 2021 02:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 02:09 PM   |  A+A-

Nagarjuna taking the COVID jab at a hospital in Hyderabad.

Nagarjuna taking the COVID jab at a hospital in Hyderabad. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: South superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni on Wednesday announced that he has received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and urged those who are eligible to also get vaccinated.

The 61-year-old actor took to Twitter and said he received the first jab of the vaccine at a hospital here on Tuesday.

Nagarjuna also shared a link with his fans to register for the vaccine with the hashtag #Unite2FightCorona.

"Got my #Covaxin jab yesterday, absolutely no down time. I urge whoever is eligible to take the vaccine," the actor wrote, alongside a picture of his from the hospital.

  Nagarjuna joins a list of Indian celebrities who have received the COVID-19 vaccine, including veterans like Hema Malini, Mohanlal, Paresh Rawal, Satish Shah, Jeetendra, Kamal Haasan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, and comedian Johnny Lever.

On March 1, the government launched the nationwide vaccination drive for everyone above 60 years of age and those aged between 45-59 with co-morbidities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Nagarjuna Akkineni Coronavirus hyderabad Covid vaccine
India Matters
Marimuthu’s hut in Kaduvakudi village in Tiruvarur. (Photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Kewal Krishan gets the Covid jab at Fortis Hospital in Delhi on Monday. (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old with medical history becomes India's oldest person to take COVID-19 jab
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Now, FIR against Rajasthan Textbook Board, for hurting religious sentiments
Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a poll campaign in Kerala. (Photo | Twitter)
Will take decision after SC final judgment on Sabarimala: Kerala CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave or ripple? Experts weigh in as Maharashtra COVID-19 situation worsens 
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Call for continued vigil after Kerala witnesses cases of vaccinated people getting COVID
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp