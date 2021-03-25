STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NBK 106 climax to be shot in Dandeli forest

The duo along with director Boyapati Srinu and other members of the production unit has descended into the Dandeli forest to shoot for the climax of the film.

Published: 25th March 2021

Tollywood actor Balakrishna

Tollywood actor Balakrishna (Photo | EPS)

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

Actors Balakrishna and Pragya Jaiswal are set to conclude work on their upcoming film, NBK 106. The duo along with director Boyapati Srinu and other members of the production unit has descended into the Dandeli forest to shoot for the climax of the film.  

“The climax shoot will begin on March 25 and Boyapati has planned to film high-octane action sequences featuring Balakrishna, Pragya Jaiswal and others under the supervision of action director Stun Siva. This schedule will be wrapped up by April 3 and the unit will return to Hyderabad to complete the patchwork,” says a source close to the development. 

Tentatively titled Godfather, the film will see Balayya and Pragya as an IAS couple. The film also has Poorna playing a doctor, with shades of grey.

The action entertainer marks Balakrishna and Boyapati’s third project together after Simha (2010) and Legend (2014). Music of NBK 106 is by SS Thaman and the film is scheduled to release on May 28.

