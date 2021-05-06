STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

Pooja Hegde recovers from COVID-19 after testing negative

Actor Pooja Hegde, who tested positive for Coronavirus in the last week of April, announced that she has now tested negative. She took to social media and announced this health update.

Published: 06th May 2021 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2021 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

Telugu actress Pooja Hegde

Telugu actress Pooja Hegde (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Actor Pooja Hegde, who tested positive for coronavirus in the last week of April, announced that she has now tested negative. She took to social media and announced this health update.

"Thank you for all the love ya’ll have sent my way. I have recovered well, kicked stupid corona’s butt and finally tested NEGATIVE! yeyy! All your wishes and healing energy seemed to have done it’s magic. Forever grateful Stay safe out there," she wrote

With this announcement, fans and well-wishers of Pooja took to social media to congratulate her on the recovery and expressed their best wishes. Pooja, who was last seen in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo in 2020, has the Telugu films Most Eligible Bachelor, Radhe Shyam, Acharya, and the Tamil film, Thalapathy 65 in the pipeline.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pooja Hegde COVID19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Relatives of Covid patients wait in a long queue to avail Remedesivir at Government Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India adds record high 4,14,188 COVID-19 cases, 3,915 deaths in last 24 hours
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John
Corporation officials fumigating shops near the Over Bridge in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala, Rajasthan goes for lockdown; Maharashtra tops 60,000 cases again
Krafton said in a statement that the game will offer a world class AAA multiplayer experience on mobile (Image: Special arrangement)
PUBG set to make a comeback in India with desi makeover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MoS MEA V Muraleedharan (Photo | PTI)
Union Minister V Muraleedharan's convoy attacked in Bengal, BJP sees 'Trinamool' hand behind it
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp