Pooja Hegde recovers from COVID-19 after testing negative

By Express News Service

Actor Pooja Hegde, who tested positive for coronavirus in the last week of April, announced that she has now tested negative. She took to social media and announced this health update.

Thank you for all the love ya’ll have sent my way. I have recovered well, kicked stupid corona’s butt and finally tested NEGATIVE! yeyy! All your wishes and healing energy seemed to have done it’s magic. Forever grateful Stay safe out there pic.twitter.com/6odhfanIax — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) May 5, 2021

"Thank you for all the love ya’ll have sent my way. I have recovered well, kicked stupid corona’s butt and finally tested NEGATIVE! yeyy! All your wishes and healing energy seemed to have done it’s magic. Forever grateful Stay safe out there," she wrote

With this announcement, fans and well-wishers of Pooja took to social media to congratulate her on the recovery and expressed their best wishes. Pooja, who was last seen in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo in 2020, has the Telugu films Most Eligible Bachelor, Radhe Shyam, Acharya, and the Tamil film, Thalapathy 65 in the pipeline.