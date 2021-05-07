STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
RRR team comes out with COVID-19 awareness video

The team of RRR has released a video raising awareness on the ongoing coronavirus second wave.

Published: 07th May 2021 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2021 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

RRR Team

RRR Team

By Express News Service

The team of RRR has released a video raising awareness on the ongoing Covid-19 second wave. The 1 minute 23 second video features director SS Rajamouli with actors Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn talking about the importance of wearing masks and maintaining social distance.

The team encourages fans to get vaccinated and stay united in these troubling times. India reported over 4.12 lakh fresh cases on Thursday, with the day’s death toll close to the 4,000 mark. The country’s total tally stands at over 21 million cases. 

“The second wave of coronavirus infections has been spreading rapidly and we are witnessing a huge number of spikes in covid cases across the country,” Alia begins in Telugu in the video. 

“To fight against COVID, masks and sanitisers are the biggest weapons,” JR NTR continues in Kannada. “Wear a mask always, sanitise your hands and maintain social distance when you are out in public.” 

Speaking in Hindi, Ajay warns against trusting misconceptions around the vaccine. He asks everyone to get vaccinated and also encourage their friends and family members to do so.  

“Staying at home is very important. Step out only if it’s very necessary,” Rajamouli says in Malayalam.

RRR Ram Charan Jr NTR Alia Bhatt Ajay Devgn SS Rajamouli
