STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

Allu Arjun tests negative for COVID-19, shares heartwarming video of meeting family after quarantine

The 38-year-old actor posted a note on Twitter for his fans and well-wishers, thanking them for their prayers and blessings.

Published: 12th May 2021 01:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2021 01:30 PM   |  A+A-

Tollywood actor Allu Arjun

Tollywood actor Allu Arjun

By PTI

MUMBAI: Telugu star Allu Arjun on Wednesday said he has tested negative for novel coronavirus.

The 38-year-old actor posted a note on Twitter for his fans and well-wishers, thanking them for their prayers and blessings.

"Hello everyone! I have tested negative after 15 days of quarantine. I want to thank all my well-wishers and fans for their wishes and prayers," Arjun wrote.

The actor, known for hits like "Parugu", "Race Gurram", "Sarrainodu" and "Duvvada Jagannadham", had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 28.

Arjun urged everyone to stay indoors and expressed hope that the lockdown will curb the spread of the virus.

"Hoping this lockdown will help us in reducing the cases. Be home and be safe. Thank you for all the love," he said.

The Telugu star also shared an adorable video in which he is seen meeting his son Allu Ayaan and daughter Allu Arha for the first time after he ended his isolation.

"Meeting family after testing negative and 15 days of quarantine. Missed the kids soo much," he captioned the video. Work wise, Arjun has multi-lingual action thriller "Pushpa", set to release on August 13 in theatres.

He is also set to team up with "Bharat Ane Nenu" fame director Siva Koratala.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Allu Arjun covid recovery Allu Arjun
India Matters
A health worker administers vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Panel suggests increasing gap to 12-16 weeks between two doses of Covishield
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
DCGI approves phase two, three clinical trials of Covaxin on kids aged above two
Nurses of a Covid hospital offer prayer to mark International Nurses Day, which commemorates the birthday of Florence Nightingale, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Why India doesn't need a nationwide lockdown now
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Districts with over 10% positivity rate should remain under lockdown: ICMR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp