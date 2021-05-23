WATCH| Adivi Sesh gives major fitness goals with workout regime

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Actor Adivi Sesh, who is known for his work in Telugu blockbusters such as "Goodachari", "Evaru" and "Kshanam" uploaded a workout video on his social media page on Sunday. The actor said he wants to maintain a strict workout regime.

Sesh, who will soon be seen in bilingual film "Major", will be seen essaying the role of 26/11 martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan. In the video posted on his Instagram page, the actor is seen lifting weights.

Dressed in a red and white T-shirt, and adding a slight geeky look with spectacles on, the actor captioned the video as: "No music, no filter, just breath. Gotta keep up that #majorfilm workout".

The post invited a great response, with his fans appreciating his workout regime. "Major" also marks the production debut of well known star Mahesh Babu. Besides this, Sesh has "Goodachari 2" and "Hit 2" lined up next. "Major" is expected to release on July 2 in Hindi, Telugu and will be dubbed in Malayalam.