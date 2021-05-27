‘I got tears watching the stunt sequences of RRR’

By Express News Service

SS Rajamouli’s new directorial, RRR, is set for release this year. The film’s screenwriter, KV Vijayendra Prasad, who has also written the stories of Baahubali and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, recently opened up about its epic fight sequences.

Talking about the film’s action design, Vijayendra said, “Rajamouli is blending emotions and action in RRR. The fight sequences in the film will evoke intense emotions and I am sure that the audiences will be awestruck by the same.”

Though reluctant to boast, he added that the action sequences will exceed all expectations. “For the first time, I got tears while watching the stunt sequences in the RRR. There is so much pain in the drama and it will certainly connect with the viewers.”

RRR envisions the younger days of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sita Ramaraju. They are played by Jr. NTR and Ram Charan respectively.

Alia Bhatt plays a character named Sita in the film, while Ajay Devgn has a special appearance. The film has a pan- Indian release date of October 13, 2021.