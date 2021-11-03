STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ram Charan wraps the first schedule of Shankar's film in Pune

Published: 03rd November 2021 06:58 PM

Ram Charan Tej

Telugu actor Ram Charan Tej (Photo | Twitter, Ram Charan Tej)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Telugu actor Ram Charan on Wednesday finished filming the first schedule of acclaimed director Shankar's pan-India film.

Tentatively titled "RC 15" and also as "SVC50", the upcoming movie marks the 15th film of Charan's career and 50th venture of the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations.

The production house shared the update about the movie on their official Twitter handle.

"It's a wrap!! Completed first schedule of #RC15 in Pune, Satara and Phalton. Megapower Star @alwaysramcharan and Maverick Director @shankarshanmugh are all set to deliver something very special!!," the tweet from Sri Venkateswara Creations read.

Also starring actor Kiara Advani, the film will be released in three languages Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

It is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Shirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations.

