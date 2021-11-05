STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ravi Teja's 'Ravanasura' blood-stained first-look is out

Ravi Teja and director Sudheer Varma are collaborating on the star's 70th film, a Telugu action thriller till now known only by its working title #RT70.

Published: 05th November 2021 08:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2021 08:01 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Ravi Teja-starrer 'Ravanasura'.

By IANS

HYDERABAD: 'Mass Maharaja' Ravi Teja and director Sudheer Varma are collaborating on the star's 70th film, a Telugu action thriller till now known only by its working title #RT70.

With the release of its first look on Friday, November 5, it was revealed that the film will be called 'Ravanasura' and its story will revolve around the 10 different shades of the demon king who appears in Valmiki's 'Ramayana'.

Produced by Abhishek Nama under the Abhishek Pictures banner and RT Teamworks, the film's first-look poster shows Ravi Teja, dressed as a lawyer appearing in a courtroom, seated on a chair designed as a mask with a judge's gavel in hand and blood dripping from it.

Behind him are representations of the 10 heads, or the 'dashavatara', of Ravana. Ravi Teja's character wears unusual black rings splattered with blood stains, which show up on his hands and the mask as well.

We can also see law files, books and a paintbrush in front of Ravi Teja, and guns are seen behind him. The poster carries the popular line: "Heroes don't exist."

The film's writer, Srikanth Vissa, is believed to have penned a powerful and first-of-its-kind story for the movie. Known for his exceptional filmmaking, Sudheer Varma, the director, will cast Ravi Teja in a distinctive role that audiences haven't seen him playing before.

