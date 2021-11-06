STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sai Dharam Tej makes first appearance post accident

Published: 06th November 2021 04:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2021 04:10 PM   |  A+A-

Chiranjeevi posted a picture from his Diwali bash with Sai Dharam Tej, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Pawan Kalyan, and Varun Tej.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: South star Sai Dharam Tej has fully recovered following his road accident in September.

On Saturday, Chiranjeevi took to Twitter and gave fans an update about Sai Dharam Tej's health.

He wrote, "Sai Dharam Tej has fully recovered as a result of the blessings of all. It was a real festival for all our family members."

Alongside the tweet, Chiranjeevi posted a picture from his Diwali bash with Sai Dharam Tej, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Pawan Kalyan, and Varun Tej.

In the picture, Sai Dharam Tej could be seen as hail and hearty.

Re-tweeting Chiranjeevi's post, Sai Dharam Tej thanked him for his indebted love.

"I am indebted to you for your prayers for your love that caused my rebirth. Getting your love is my true blessing," Sai Dharam wrote.

Sai Dharam Tej met with a bike accident on September 10. He underwent treatment for almost a month at a hospital. 

