STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

Ravi Teja-starrer 'Khiladi' to release on on 11th February 2022, to clash with Adivi Sesh's 'Major'

The action-crime-thriller was initially set to be released in May this year but was pushed due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Published: 11th November 2021 05:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2021 05:50 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Ravi Teja in a still from 'Khiladi'

Actor Ravi Teja in a still from 'Khiladi' (Photo| YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Actor Ravi Teja on Thursday announced that his upcoming Telugu film "Khiladi" will release theatrically on February 11, 2022. It is set to clash with Adivi Sesh-starrer 'Major', a biopic on the life of martyred NSG commando Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

The action-crime-thriller was initially set to be released in May this year but was pushed due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the country. "See you in cinemas. #Khiladi February 11th, 2022," the 53-year-old actor tweeted, along with the film's poster.

Written and directed by Ramesh Varma, the film reportedly features the Telugu star in a double role. "Khiladi" also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Dimple Hayathi, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Arjun Sarja, and Unni Mukundan, among others.

Teja was last seen in this year's action-thriller "Krack".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Khiladi Ravi Teja Adivi Sesh Khiladi release date Major clash Major
India Matters
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut (File Photo | PTI)
Independence or alms? Kangana remark sparks national outburst as parties ask President take back her Padma Shri
Dr Kafeel Khan (File photo| PTI)
Suspended doctor Kafeel Khan sacked by UP hospital over deaths of 70 children
A health worker shows vials of Covaxin at a vaccination centre. (File Photo | PTI)
Covaxin 77.8 per cent effective against COVID, 65.2 per cent against Delta variant: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp