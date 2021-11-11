Ravi Teja-starrer 'Khiladi' to release on on 11th February 2022, to clash with Adivi Sesh's 'Major'

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Actor Ravi Teja on Thursday announced that his upcoming Telugu film "Khiladi" will release theatrically on February 11, 2022. It is set to clash with Adivi Sesh-starrer 'Major', a biopic on the life of martyred NSG commando Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

The action-crime-thriller was initially set to be released in May this year but was pushed due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the country. "See you in cinemas. #Khiladi February 11th, 2022," the 53-year-old actor tweeted, along with the film's poster.

Written and directed by Ramesh Varma, the film reportedly features the Telugu star in a double role. "Khiladi" also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Dimple Hayathi, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Arjun Sarja, and Unni Mukundan, among others.

Teja was last seen in this year's action-thriller "Krack".