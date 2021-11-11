STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamannaah Bhatia shares pictures from muhurat puja of Chiranjeevi-starrer 'Bholaa Shankar'

Tamannaah arrived at the muhurat puja in a white embroidered bright yellow saree embellished with white stones, which she accessorized with sober Indian dangler earrings.

Published: 11th November 2021 01:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2021 01:35 PM   |  A+A-

Tamannaah Bhatia and megastar Chiranjeevi at the muhurat puja of 'Bholaa Shankar'

Tamannaah Bhatia and megastar Chiranjeevi at the muhurat puja of 'Bholaa Shankar'. (Photo| Twitter)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Actor Tamannaah Bhatia on Thursday shared a sneak peek from the muhurat puja of her upcoming Telugu film 'Bholaa Shankar' co-starring megastar Chiranjeevi.

Tamannaah arrived at the muhurat puja in a white embroidered bright yellow saree embellished with white stones, which she accessorized with sober Indian dangler earrings. She complemented the look with a perfectly tied bun hairstyle and minimal makeup look.

The actor also shared an all smiles picture with director Meher Ramesh from the muhurat ceremony. Starring megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead role, the shooting of 'Bholaa Shankar' will commence from November 15.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah is gearing up for the release of 'F3' and 'Gurthunda Seethakalam'.

