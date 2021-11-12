STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Venkatesh Daggubati-starrer 'Drushyam 2' to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 25

Amazon Prime Video announced that Venkatesh Daggubati-starrer 'Drushyam 2' will premiere on the streaming platform on November 25.

Published: 12th November 2021 03:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2021 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Venkatesh Daggubati-starrer 'Drushyam 2'.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Amazon Prime Video on Friday announced that Venkatesh Daggubati-starrer 'Drushyam 2' will premiere on the streaming platform on November 25.

The Telugu-language thriller drama is a sequel to the actor's much-loved 2014 superhit 'Drushyam' and is a remake of the Malayalam film 'Drishyam 2' starring Mohanlal, which also premiered on Amazon Prime Video in February.

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the film features actors Meena, Nadhiya, Naresh, Kruthika, Esther Anil, Sampath Raj and Poorna in pivotal roles.

Set six years since the events of 'Drushyam', the film delves deep into the life of Rambabu (Venkatesh), a changed man now.

However, a criminal investigation ensues threatening the well-being of his family.

"As tables turn, it's upon Rambabu to give it his all and protect his close ones yet again in this gripping tale of deceit, lies and mystery," the plotline reads.

'Drushyam 2' is produced by D Suresh Babu, Rajkumar Sethupathy and Antony Perumbavoor of Suresh Productions, Rajkumar Theatres and Max Movies.

Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories will be able to stream the thriller movie.

