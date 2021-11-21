Veteran Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana critically ill, hospitalised

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Legendary Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana was admitted to a private hospital in the city on Saturday morning after suffering multi-organ failure, and his condition is critical, as per a medical bulletin issued by the hospital authorities on Saturday evening.

The 86-year-old stalwart of Telugu cinema complained of fever and drowsiness on Saturday, after which he was immediately rushed to Apollo Hospital in Jubilee Hills. He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and put on ventilator support.

"Kaikala Satyanarayana has been on respiratory support and underwent tracheotomy at home following post COVID symptoms. He is in severe septic shock and has suffered multi-organ failure. His condition is very critical and the expected outcome is very poor," a bulletin issued by the hospital stated.

In a career spanning over six decades, Satyanarayana, fondly called Navarasa Natanaa Sarwabhowma, acted in over 800 films and produced several successful movies under his home production, Ramaa Films.