Faria Abdullah's Camp Celiberate aims at understanding seven chakras of the body

Rachel Dammala

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Driving the theme 'heal, not hate; feel, not fear' deep into Hyderabadis' minds are actress Faria Abdullah and dancer Harsha Maheshwari. With the intention to create a bridge and ripple effect among people from different communities and backgrounds, the duo started Camp Celiberate three years ago and are continuing to make a difference in as many lives as they can.

This year, starting November 23, Faria and Harsha have begun touring Hyderabad, helping people understand the seven different chakras.

Explaining what the campaign is all about and why she's a part of this, Jathi Ratnalu actress Faria says, "Our aim is to get people together from various art forms in the city, and to help everybody around understand art and its mystic power to heal. This year, we chose the theme of the seven chakras -- one chakra dedicated to each day of the week."

"Unblocking these energies can do wonders to an individual. During this #HealNotHate week, we hope to enhance these seven energies as we work with different groups and communities in Hyderabad to make an impact. Virtually, we want to reach out to one million people," she adds.

On Tuesday, Root Chakra Day, they worked with Rainbow Homes, an NGO that has been working to educate and support children. From art therapy to classical dance and physical fitness, they took the kids through sessions that gave them a taste of what is to come in the upcoming months.

One of their most passionate projects has been lined up for Heart Chakra Day (Friday). Faria and Harsha will organise an all-green, zero-waste meet-up. The motive is to get like-minded people together and discuss solutions for a better environment.

The duo will also help create solutions to sensitise people about the LGBTQIA+ community, better care for the specially-abled, rescued animals and more. "It's a project that I'm honoured to be a part of. I love to create something out of nothing and if it helps people, why not! Things like these keep me on my toes and keep my schedule busy," Faria says.

For Harsha, Hyderabad is a city with beautiful talent and artists. "Here, the people are not bothered about competition or rivalry and are always ready to unite for a good cause. We want to build communities that come together to help each other thrive," she says.