Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu marks 42 years in Telugu film industry

Published: 29th November 2021 04:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2021 04:25 PM   |  A+A-

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu has clocked 42 years in the Telugu film industry and to mark this special occasion, his wife Namrata Shirodkar took to social media to express her love and excitement.

On her Instagram handle, Namrata shared a glamorous picture of the star along with a special note to mark his incredible journey.

She wrote, "42 years of awesomeness and many more to look forward to! Incredibly happy and proud of your illustrious journey...Many congratulations @urstrulymahesh...Here's to creating history! #42YearsForSSMBReignInTFI."

Fans flooded the post with love-filled comments.

"Golden Era," a fan wrote.

"MAHESH All time my fav hero," another added.

Mahesh Babu made his acting debut at the age of four in 1979 with the film 'Needa'.

He tied the knot with Namrata in 2005. The couple is blessed with a son Gautam and daughter Sitara.

On the work front, the actor has 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' all set for release. The film is scheduled to release on April 1, 2022.

