Lavanya Tripathi to star in a crime comedy

Directed by Ritesh Rana, the film went on floors in the city on Monday

Published: 30th November 2021 09:04 AM

Tollywood actress Lavanya Tripathi

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

After playing a widowed nurse in her last release Chaavu Kaburu Challaga, Lavanya Tripathi has now signed a crime comedy. Directed by Ritesh Rana of Mathu Vadalara-fame, the film will have the Soggade Chinni Nayana actor as the central character.

“This is the first time I am doing a crime comedy, where the comic quotient is more prominent. The film has indeed an interesting yet crazy story and is an altogether different take on the crime comedy genre.

I am playing a challenging role and I realise that comedy is the toughest thing to pull off. I believe that the quirky script and gripping narration will strike a chord with the audience,” says Lavanya.

Speaking about her role, Lavanya shares, “I can’t divulge much, but I have a strong role. I am really excited with the way Ritesh Rana has etched my character in the film.

As the script is also high on comedy, the role gives an opportunity to improve my comic timing too.”

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Clap Entertainment, the yet-to-be-titled film commenced principal photography in Hyderabad on Monday.

