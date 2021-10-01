STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Allu Arjun unveils statue in memory of late grandfather Allu Ramalingaiah

Allu Ramalingaiah, the legendary comedian who primarily worked in the Telugu film industry, had appeared in over 1000 films.

From Left: Allu Sirish, Allu Arjun and Allu Bobby with the unveiled statue of their late Grandfather Padma Sri Allu Ramalingaiah at Allu studios. (Photo | Twitter, Allu Arjun)

By ANI

MUMBAI: South superstar Allu Arjun unveiled a golden statue of his late grandfather, Padma Shree awardee Allu Ramalingaiah, on his birth anniversary on Friday.

The statue is placed in Allu Studios. Taking to his Twitter handle, Allu Arjun posted a picture of him and the statue, along with his brother and actors Allu Bobby and Allu Sirish.

"Unveiled the statue of my grandfather Padmashri #AlluRamalingaiah garu in ALLU Studios on his birth anniversary today along with #AlluBobby and @AlluSirish. He was our pride and will continue to be a part of our journey at Allu studios," he tweeted.

Allu Ramalingaiah, the legendary comedian who primarily worked in the Telugu film industry, had appeared in over 1000 films. He began his career in Tollywood with 'Puttillu' in 1953. He received the Padma Shri in 1990 and Raghupathi Venkaiah Award in 2001.

He has played memorable roles in films like 'Mayabazaar', 'Missamma', 'Sankarabharanam' and 'Yamagola' and was highly appreciated for his comic timing.

Allu Arjun had recently announced that the first part of his upcoming film 'Pushpa' will be releasing this December.

"Pushpa - The Rise to release in five languages this Christmas," he wrote on Instagram.

Directed by Sukumar, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role.

