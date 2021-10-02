STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa R Dhanush to direct film for producers SubasKaran, Mahaveer Jain

Published: 02nd October 2021

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Aishwaryaa R Dhanush will next direct a bilingual thriller film, the producers announced on Saturday.

The yet-untitled movie will be backed by producers SubasKaran and Mahaveer Jain for Lyca Productions.

Aishwarya, the daughter of megastar Rajinikanth, made her directorial debut with 2012 movie "3", which featured her husband, actor Dhanush in the lead.

She followed it up with the critically-acclaimed 2015 feature "Vai Raja Vai".

The 39-year-old director said she is excited about her new film and is looking forward to collaborating with Lyca.

"I'm so excited to direct this film and with Lyca backing this project, our collective endeavour will be to bring a much needed, family entertainer for our pan-India audiences," Aishwaryaa said in a statement.

Aashish Singh, CEO of Lyca Productions, said they are thrilled to work with the director on the project.

"We are thrilled to have Aishwaryaa on board to direct our first Telugu production.

We are confident that this film will captivate and entertain audiences across the country," he said.

