STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

Prabhas-Sandeep Reddy Vanga team up for Spirit

Spirit, formerly referred to as Prabhas 25, will go on floors in 2022 soon after the Baahubali actor wraps up Prashanth Neel’s Salaar and Om Raut’s mythological film Adipurush.

Published: 08th October 2021 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2021 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

Tollywood actor Prabhas

Tollywood actor Prabhas (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who is famous for helming Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh, will reportedly direct Prabhas in the pan-India film, that has been titled Spirit. The film will be bankrolled by UV Creations in association with Bhushan Kumar’s T Series.

Spirit, formerly referred to as Prabhas 25, will go on floors in 2022 soon after the Baahubali actor wraps up Prashanth Neel’s Salaar and Om Raut’s mythological film Adipurush. Meanwhile, speculations are rife that Prabhas’s 24th film will be helmed by Siddharth Anand and the project is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

Prabhas is currently awaiting the release of period love story Radhe Shyam. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film is slated to release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi on January 14. He is also committed to collaborating with director Nag Ashwin for a multi-lingual film tentatively titled Project K, co-starring Deepika Padukone. Sandeep on the other hand is committed to helm Ranbir Kapoor in the psychological drama Animal. The makers are expected to make a formal announcement about the cast and crew of Spirit soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sandeep Reddy Vanga Prabhas Spirit
India Matters
Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Hooghly River on the occasion of Mahalaya, an auspicious day to pay homage to ancestors. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19 R value for big cities shows rising trend again as festive season kicks in
For representational purpose.
3D imaging and robotics give two girls new lease of life
Weather experts point out that the formation of a low-pressure area and subsequent intensification into a cyclonic storm depends on the temperature of the sea surface. (File Photo | Express)

Cyclone season’s first storm may approach Odisha, Andhra around October 10
 

(File Photo | ANI)
Deaths in the Valley and a deep sense of hurt too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp