Prabhas-Sandeep Reddy Vanga team up for Spirit

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who is famous for helming Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh, will reportedly direct Prabhas in the pan-India film, that has been titled Spirit. The film will be bankrolled by UV Creations in association with Bhushan Kumar’s T Series.

Spirit, formerly referred to as Prabhas 25, will go on floors in 2022 soon after the Baahubali actor wraps up Prashanth Neel’s Salaar and Om Raut’s mythological film Adipurush. Meanwhile, speculations are rife that Prabhas’s 24th film will be helmed by Siddharth Anand and the project is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

Prabhas is currently awaiting the release of period love story Radhe Shyam. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film is slated to release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi on January 14. He is also committed to collaborating with director Nag Ashwin for a multi-lingual film tentatively titled Project K, co-starring Deepika Padukone. Sandeep on the other hand is committed to helm Ranbir Kapoor in the psychological drama Animal. The makers are expected to make a formal announcement about the cast and crew of Spirit soon.