Ram Charan to star in 'Jersey' director Gowtam Tinnanuri's next film

Published: 15th October 2021 05:49 PM

Telugu actor Ram Charan

Telugu actor Ram Charan's picture shared by UV creations (Photo | Twitter, UV creations)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: RRR star Ram Charan is set to collaborate with "Jersey" director Gowtam Tinnauri for a feature film project.

The untitled project will be backed by UV Creations who are usual collaborators with Prabhas. The production house shared the announcement on Twitter on Friday.

"The most AWAITED COMBINATION is here! Fire Announcing our next with none other than Mega Power Star @AlwaysRamCharan directed by @gowtam19," the post read.

Ram Charan, who is currently shooting for director Shankar's upcoming film, said he is looking forward to working with Gowtam.

"A combination I'm definitely looking forward to! @gowtam19 @UV_Creations @NVRCinema #RCwithGowtam," he tweeted.

Gowtam Tinnanuri shared a photo of an old handwritten note sent to him by Ram Charan and said he was grateful to have an opportunity to direct the star.

"I have treasured this note since quite some time and was hoping to share it with the world when I get an opportunity to work with you. Never knew it will come so soon. Thank you for all the love sir. @AlwaysRamCharan," he posted.

Ram Charan is also awaiting the January 2022 release of his epic period drama "Rise Roar Revolt" ("RRR"), directed by S S Rajamouli.

Tinnanuri is looking forward to the worldwide theatrical premiere of the Hindi remake of his 2019 Telugu blockbuster "Jersey" on New Year's Eve.

The Hindi movie features Shahid Kapoor in the lead.

