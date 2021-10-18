STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

Nani-Sai Pallavi starrer 'Shyam Singha Roy' to release in December

"Shyam Singha Roy" is reportedly set in Kolkata and is based on the theme of reincarnation.

Published: 18th October 2021 02:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2021 02:50 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Sai Pallavi

By PTI

MUMBAI: Telugu supernatural thriller "Shyam Singha Roy", starring Nani and Sai Pallavi, is slated to be released theatrically on December 24.

The film is directed by Rahul Sankrityan and backed by Venkat Boyanapalli.

"Shyam Singha Roy" is reportedly set in Kolkata and is based on the theme of reincarnation.

Nani, 37, took to Twitter and announced that the film will also be released in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

"This Christmas Shyam will arrive where he belongs. To the big screen and to your hearts. December 24th #ShyamSinghaRoy," the "Jersey" star wrote on Monday.

The film also features Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian.

Pallavi, star of films like "Premam", "Fidaa" and her latest Telugu romantic drama "Love Story", also tweeted the announcement.

"We'll see you this Christmas in the theatres," the 29-year-old actor wrote.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sai Pallavi Shyam Singha Roy Nani
India Matters
Representational Image (File Photo | AP)
Vaccine for kids: What’s the hurry, ask experts
Kerala has been witnessing heavy rains. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram)
Climate change knocks hard at doors of Kerala, time to adopt new strategy 
Vodafone Idea Ltd. (Photo | @VodafoneIN)
Vodafone Idea teams up with L&T for trials of 5G-based smart city solutions
electricity being generated at the farm.
Progressive Karnataka farmer generates power from pond

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp