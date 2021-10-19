STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

MAA planning to set up office in Andhra Pradesh; chief Manchu Vishnu to meet CM on ticket fares

Vishnu assured that the association will bring a bylaw to include artists, technicians and others related to the field in MAA.

Published: 19th October 2021 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2021 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

MAA President Manchu Vishnu

Movie Artists Association President Manchu Vishnu (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Movie Artists Association (MAA) President Manchu Vishnu along with other members visited Sri Vidyanikethan Institution in Tirupati on Monday. The management of the institution felicitated the newly-elected MAA members. 

Addressing the media, Manchu Vishnu informed that they will meet Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and request him to increase the fare of cinema tickets in the State. He added that MAA was mulling to set up an office in Andhra Pradesh.

"I don't know politics and I would not enter into it. I support the online ticketing system in the industry as a film producer," he said. Referring to MAA elections, he said there is no use of collecting CCTV footage. "Even before the opening of the postal ballot, Prakash Raj himself congratulated me," Vishnu said. 

He clarified that his family was on friendly terms with Chiranjeevi's. He said actor Mohan Babu had interacted with Chiranjeevi before the MAA elections for their support. 

Clearing the air on rumours that he ignored Pawan Kalyan at a recent event, the MAA president said he had interacted with the actor earlier at a function held in Hyderabad. "I did not interact with Pawan Kalyan on stage to show respect towards Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, who was present," he said. 

Vishnu assured that the association will bring a bylaw to include artists, technicians and others related to the field in MAA. On the occasion, actor Mohan Babu urged everyone in the industry to support the newly-elected president. He claimed that some people, who don’t even have primary education, were levelling allegations against an educated Vishnu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manchu Vishnu MAA Movie Artists Association MAA Andhra office YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
A health worker tests a person for coronavirus at the KSRTC BUs terminal in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Covid infection rate in decline: India's R-value below 1 since Sept,  say researchers
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo | EPS)
Andhra Pradesh to provide jobs to kin of govt staff who died on Covid duty
A glimpse from the promo before it was taken down. (Video Screengrab)
FabIndia withdraws 'Jashn-e-Riwaaz' Diwali promo after right-wing backlash
Students at Chennamangallur Higher Secondary School at in Kozhikode. (Photo| EPS)
Kerala students migrate outside state looking for quality education, better exposure

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp