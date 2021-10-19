MAA planning to set up office in Andhra Pradesh; chief Manchu Vishnu to meet CM on ticket fares

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Movie Artists Association (MAA) President Manchu Vishnu along with other members visited Sri Vidyanikethan Institution in Tirupati on Monday. The management of the institution felicitated the newly-elected MAA members.

Addressing the media, Manchu Vishnu informed that they will meet Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and request him to increase the fare of cinema tickets in the State. He added that MAA was mulling to set up an office in Andhra Pradesh.

"I don't know politics and I would not enter into it. I support the online ticketing system in the industry as a film producer," he said. Referring to MAA elections, he said there is no use of collecting CCTV footage. "Even before the opening of the postal ballot, Prakash Raj himself congratulated me," Vishnu said.

He clarified that his family was on friendly terms with Chiranjeevi's. He said actor Mohan Babu had interacted with Chiranjeevi before the MAA elections for their support.

Clearing the air on rumours that he ignored Pawan Kalyan at a recent event, the MAA president said he had interacted with the actor earlier at a function held in Hyderabad. "I did not interact with Pawan Kalyan on stage to show respect towards Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, who was present," he said.

Vishnu assured that the association will bring a bylaw to include artists, technicians and others related to the field in MAA. On the occasion, actor Mohan Babu urged everyone in the industry to support the newly-elected president. He claimed that some people, who don’t even have primary education, were levelling allegations against an educated Vishnu.