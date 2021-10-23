WATCH: Prabhas unveils 'Radhe Shyam' teaser on his birthday

By ANI

MUMBAI: Actor Prabhas, who turned a year older on Saturday, has treated his fans with the teaser of his film 'Radhe Shyam'.

The teaser opens with Prabhas's character Vikramaditya saying, "I know you, but I won't tell you. I can feel your heartbreak, but I won't tell you. I can see your failures but I won't tell you. I can sense your death but I won't tell you. I know everything, still, I won't tell you because it is beyond your understanding."

In the video, Prabhas can be seen wearing a black tuxedo.

Sharing the teaser with his fans, Prabhas took to Instagram and wrote, "Vikramaditya will see you soon... #RadheShyam."

Prabhas' intense look from the movie has left netizens impressed.

Reacting to the video, an Instagram user commented, "Killer."

"You are slaying Prabhas," another one wrote.

Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, 'Radhe Shyam', which stars Pooja Hegde opposite Prabhas, is scheduled to hit the screens on January 14, 2022.