Actress Charmme Kaur appears before Enforcement Directorate in PMLA case

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing the money laundering angle in the Tollywood drug trafficking case questioned actress-turned-producer Charmme Kaur for nearly eight hours (10.30 am to 6.30 pm) on Thursday. She was interrogated on the basis of her call data records, which reportedly showed that she had made several calls to the number of one of the kingpins of the aforesaid drug trafficking racket.

Sources confirmed that the ED also questioned Charmme on the transfer of funds from her accounts to individual accounts, which were allegedly used by the suspects in the case. They asked her to explain the purpose of the fund transfers and provide relevant documents for the same.It was also learnt that the actress told the ED that she did not know the suspects or their associates. She also submitted to the ED the details of her bank accounts for the 2015-2018 period.

Speaking to the media after hours of questioning, Charmme said that she submitted all the documents sought by the ED and responded to all their questions. She said she cooperated with them all through the questioning and was ready to appear before them again if required. Charmme refused to share any more information, citing the legal aspects involved.

It may be recalled that the ED had questioned producer Puri Jagannadh on Tuesday in connection with the same case. He was asked to submit details of a few financial transactions. Actress Rakul Preeth Singh will appear before the ED next.

Financial transactions

