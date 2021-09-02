STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

Actress Charmme Kaur appears before Enforcement Directorate in PMLA case

Charmee Kaur is the second Tollywood personality to appear before ED. Earlier, director Puri Jagannadh was questioned for nearly 10 hours

Published: 02nd September 2021 03:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Actress-producer Charmme Kaur arrives at the ED office for questioning

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing the money laundering angle in the Tollywood drug trafficking case questioned actress-turned-producer Charmme Kaur for nearly eight hours (10.30 am to 6.30 pm) on Thursday. She was interrogated on the basis of her call data records, which reportedly showed that she had made several calls to the number of one of the kingpins of the aforesaid drug trafficking racket.

Sources confirmed that the ED also questioned Charmme on the transfer of funds from her accounts to individual accounts, which were allegedly used by the suspects in the case. They asked her to explain the purpose of the fund transfers and provide relevant documents for the same.It was also learnt that the actress told the ED that she did not know the suspects or their associates. She also submitted to the ED the details of her bank accounts for the 2015-2018 period.

Speaking to the media after hours of questioning, Charmme said that she submitted all the documents sought by the ED and responded to all their questions. She said she cooperated with them all through the questioning and was ready to appear before them again if required. Charmme refused to share any more information, citing the legal aspects involved.

It may be recalled that the ED had questioned producer Puri Jagannadh on Tuesday in connection with the same case. He was asked to submit details of a few financial transactions. Actress Rakul Preeth Singh will appear before the ED next.

Financial transactions
Sources confirmed that the ED also questioned Charmme on the transfer of funds from her accounts to individual accounts, which were allegedly used by the suspects in the case

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Enforcement Directorate Tollywood Charmme Kaur drugs case
India Matters
People queue up to get vaccinated against the coronavirus at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Highly mutated C.1.2 variant sparks concern amid third wave fears
Forget Covid numbers, restart economy, open schools: Experts to Kerala govt
For representational purposes
Ongoing economic recovery will take India above pre-pandemic levels in most sectors: Economist
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Cow should be declared national animal: Allahabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New York City Fire Department was responding to rescue calls in all five boroughs, a department spokesperson said. (Photo | AP)
Emergency declared in New York amid 'record-breaking rain', flooding
Assam floods: 5 dead, nearly 6.47 lakh people affected in 22 districts
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp