Lakshmi keeps it reel

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Celebrities fret a lot about what to post on social media to keep their fans engaged. But actress Lakshmi Manchu doesn’t give into that pressure. Yes, she keeps her fans posted about her new projects, but apart from that, she is a simple woman who doesn’t follow trends and wants people to see her life, just the way it is.

In a chat with CE, Lakshmi talks about her latest food show, Aha Bhojanambu, which she hosts OTT platform Aha, how she begs her brothers to feature in her Instagram reels, and her YouTube video of her house tour that garnered a whopping 3 million views.

On Aha Bhojanambu, we can see Lakshmi interact with various celebrities, explore their cooking skills, and see them get nostalgic about the experience. “My new food show on Aha is all about fun and bringing people together with food. I feel all of us have a deep connect with food and we can know more about a person’s likes and dislikes through food. I think the way a person is attracted to food, says a lot about their personality. It is a beautiful new take on looking at people through chat shows. I have been having a blast doing it,” she says.

The actress says that half of the time, she is shooting secret videos of her family because they are all over the place. “I have been begging my brothers to do a reel with me and they are awful. They just don’t want to do anything. So, I just stick them in where ever I can,” laughs Lakshmi.

Lakshmi says fans want to see what celebrities are up to. “I don’t think I really put the best things on social media. For me, it is more about fans being able to see more about my life, juts the way it is. I don’t try to make it interesting, I don’t really follow trends. Maybe once a month if I really like something. But it is mostly about who I am and what I do,” she says.

Recently, the actress had given a tour of her house to her fans through a YouTube video., which got more than 3 million view. “I guess starting a YouTube channel is the next thing to do and I thought, why not? It is a larger medium than other platforms and has more reach than social media platforms. When I asked people what I should do, 96 out of 100 of my fans wanted a tour of my house. I was pretty shocked to see so many views. I had no idea, I probably would have done my hair better! It was just like ‘this is me’ and that is how I want to keep it more organic. Not done up, but to present the real me,” says Lakshmi.

Speaking about her upcoming projects, she says, “I have quite a few interesting projects coming up, but I shall talk about it when I have signed the dotted line. But really fun exciting stuff, which I have not done before, are in the pipeline.”