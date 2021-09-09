STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

I am in no hurry, says Ritu Varma

Actor Ritu Varma talks about her career choices, reuniting with Nani in Tuck Jagadish
 

Published: 09th September 2021 01:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2021 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

Ritu Varma's latest outing, Tuck Jagadish's poster

Ritu Varma's latest outing, Tuck Jagadish's poster

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

Ritu Varma shot to the limelight with Prema Ishq Kaadhal (2013), but it was with Pelli Choopulu (2016) that she walked into the hearts of the viewers. The Hyderabadi girl, who will soon be seen in Tuck Jagadish, a rustic family entertainer, also starring Nani, is confident of the film becoming the biggest blockbuster. For the first time, she plays a small-town girl in the Shiva Nirvana directorial.

“Tuck Jagadish is an out-and-out commercial entertainer that showcases me as Gummadi Varalakshmi, a small-town belle, who works as a village revenue officer. She is confidence personified, chilled out, and continues to stand up for what she believes in. Until now, I never played such a role and it was refreshing to portray this character,” begins Ritu.

The 31-year-old actor is disappointed over Tuck Jagadish not having a theatrical release. “Frankly, I am quite disappointed as every actor wants to see their film in the theatres. I had pinned a lot of hopes on the film. With a lot of uncertainty around, I believe, our producers took the OTT route. In a way, the OTT release looks safe at the moment and it will have a wider reach. I am happy that many people will get to see our work,” she explains.

Ask her if good roles have been elusive for her in Telugu? And pat comes the reply from the vivacious girl. “Post Pelli Choopulu, I haven’t come across too many good stories or scripts. I would say there has been a dearth of those coming my way. I have had offers, but nothing excited me. Of course, I am in no hurry to sign more films and I am choosing my work at ease. With several exciting films up my sleeve, I am happy to sink into my characters and offer versitality to the audience,” shares Ritu.

Reuniting with Nani (with whom she worked in Yevade Subramanyam), Ritu finds that a lot has changed in the five-year span. “I made a brief appearance in Yevade Subramanyam and despite sharing screen space, I did not get an opportunity to speak with Nani a lot. Now, we bonded well and have spent a lot of time working on the sets. He is a self-made star, down-to-earth and humble. I think he was the same person as he was five years ago. I like his choice of films and the way speaks about various issues in life,” explains the Keshava actor.

On working with director Shiva Nirvana, Ritu says, “He is a sensible director and his previous work accentuates my opinion. He does not like over-the-top or overly dramatic scenes. He asks his actors to perform naturally. His films are entertaining and he is good at handling sensitive subjects that depict strong emotions. He has extracted the best out of each and every actor associated with Tuck Jagadish.”

Speaking about her expectations from the film, Ritu explains, “Undoubtedly, this is the biggest film of my career and I sincerely believe that Tuck Jagadish will become my career-defining film.” She has no inhibitions playing glamour roles. “I am open to doing any meaningful role that comes my way. Being an actor, I am here to play all kinds of characters that tap my acting potential,” avers Ritu. Up next, she will be seen in Varudu Kavalenu, Sharwanand’s Telugu-Tamil bilingual Oke Oka Jeevitham and Vikram’s long-delayed film, Dhruva Natchathiram (Tamil). “I am also in talks for an anthology web series for Amazon,” signs off Ritu, 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ritu Varma Nani Tuck Jagadish Shiva Nirvana
India Matters
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
NRIF ranking: IIT-Madras best institution in India, AIIMS Delhi top among medical colleges
Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)
Carbon dating proves that Tamirabarani civilisation is 3,200 years old: Stalin
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Jabbed people with low immunity need to be watchful for breakthrough Covid infection
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Increased number of suicide cases reported during COVID second wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Clinic on Wheels by Ernakulam Karayogam in association with BPCL and Lakshmi Hospital during its inauguration in Kochi | Express photo
'Clinic on Wheels' to provide healthcare in Kerala's rural areas
Children attend classes on a boat in flood-hit Bihar's Manihari sub-division. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar rains: In flood-hit Katihar, three youths conduct free 'Boat ki Pathshala' for students
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp