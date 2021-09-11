Fan of big screen entertainment, will miss it: Telugu star Nani on OTT release of 'Tuck Jagadish'

By PTI

MUMBAI: Telugu star Nani would have loved to release his latest film "Tuck Jagadish" in theatres but in a world turned upside down by the coronavirus pandemic, the actor says it was logical that the movie made its debut on a streaming platform.

The Telugu-language family drama film is directed by Shiva Nirvana, known for films like "Ninnu Kori" and "Majili".

The movie was initially slated to release theatrically in April but was postponed due to the second wave of the COVID-19.

It finally released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday.

"We all are big fans of big screen entertainment. We will definitely miss that. We will miss out on claps, whistle and the crowd that is there in theatres. But considering the current scenario, the best way to reach out to the audience is through the streaming platform."

"The best part is the film will release across the globe around the same time on OTT and people can enjoy it from the comfort of their homes," Nani said.

In August, the 37-year-old actor penned an emotional post on social media, stating how the unpredictable condition and restriction on cinema halls have affected the theatrical release plan of "Tuck Jagadish".

His co-star Ritu Varma said the thrill of watching a movie in cinema halls is quite different.

"Nothing can beat the experience of watching it in theatres but due to the ongoing circumstances the producers decided to release it this way.

And we are hopeful it will reach out to a larger number of audiences," she said.

Talking about the film, Nani said "Tuck Jagadish" is not just a massy entertainer as it has an "intense" and "emotional" story.

"I like this space of family drama. I found the story relatable because the characters are designed in such a way that it will seem all real," he said.

"In Hindi cinema, family dramas are made with big families like what we see in Sooraj Barjatya's films. I like his films but we don't see such characters here (in Telugu films). Our families are very different," he added.

Varma, best known for "Pelli Choopulu", said the family drama movie has a universal appeal and audiences will be able to relate with it.

"What I liked is the core of the film, the family drama, which is a very universal thing and I am sure a lot of people will connect to it.

I see what my character has to contribute to the story, the length of the role doesn't matter," she said.

The film also features Aishwarya Rajesh and Jagapathi Babu in prominent roles.

"Tuck Jagadish" is produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the banner Shine Screens.