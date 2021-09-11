STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

Fan of big screen entertainment, will miss it: Telugu star Nani on OTT release of 'Tuck Jagadish'

The Telugu-language family drama film is directed by Shiva Nirvana, known for films like 'Ninnu Kori' and 'Majili'.

Published: 11th September 2021 05:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2021 05:46 PM   |  A+A-

Ritu Varma's latest outing, Tuck Jagadish's poster

Tuck Jagadish's poster

By PTI

MUMBAI: Telugu star Nani would have loved to release his latest film "Tuck Jagadish" in theatres but in a world turned upside down by the coronavirus pandemic, the actor says it was logical that the movie made its debut on a streaming platform.

The Telugu-language family drama film is directed by Shiva Nirvana, known for films like "Ninnu Kori" and "Majili".

The movie was initially slated to release theatrically in April but was postponed due to the second wave of the COVID-19.

It finally released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday.

"We all are big fans of big screen entertainment. We will definitely miss that. We will miss out on claps, whistle and the crowd that is there in theatres. But considering the current scenario, the best way to reach out to the audience is through the streaming platform."

"The best part is the film will release across the globe around the same time on OTT and people can enjoy it from the comfort of their homes," Nani said.

In August, the 37-year-old actor penned an emotional post on social media, stating how the unpredictable condition and restriction on cinema halls have affected the theatrical release plan of "Tuck Jagadish".

His co-star Ritu Varma said the thrill of watching a movie in cinema halls is quite different.

"Nothing can beat the experience of watching it in theatres but due to the ongoing circumstances the producers decided to release it this way.

And we are hopeful it will reach out to a larger number of audiences," she said.

Talking about the film, Nani said "Tuck Jagadish" is not just a massy entertainer as it has an "intense" and "emotional" story.

"I like this space of family drama. I found the story relatable because the characters are designed in such a way that it will seem all real," he said.

"In Hindi cinema, family dramas are made with big families like what we see in Sooraj Barjatya's films. I like his films but we don't see such characters here (in Telugu films). Our families are very different," he added.

Varma, best known for "Pelli Choopulu", said the family drama movie has a universal appeal and audiences will be able to relate with it.

"What I liked is the core of the film, the family drama, which is a very universal thing and I am sure a lot of people will connect to it.

I see what my character has to contribute to the story, the length of the role doesn't matter," she said.

The film also features Aishwarya Rajesh and Jagapathi Babu in prominent roles.

"Tuck Jagadish" is produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the banner Shine Screens.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tuck Jagadish
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp