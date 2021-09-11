Tollywood drugs case: ED grills Ravi Teja and driver 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday questioned Tollywood actor Ravi Teja and his driver Srinivas who are suspected of money laundering in connection with the drugs trafficking racket. ED sleuths grilled the duo on the suspicious fund transfers from their accounts into the accounts of another kingpin in the drug racket, Zeeshan. The duo explained to the ED that neither did they have any relation with Zeeshan nor did they even know of him.

Tollywood actor Ravi Teja leaves the

ED office after questioning in

Hyderabad on Thursday

It was learnt that the ED had also called in Zeeshan for questioning. After questioning him separately for more than an hour, he was again drilled along with Ravi Teja and Srinivas for about two hours. They were confronted with suspicious financial transactions, call records and WhatsApp conversations.

A probe by the Prohibition and Excise Department of Telangana found that Zeeshan had contacts with smugglers abroad and through them, he would source drugs and supply them to his clients in Hyderabad and several other places. At that time, he was working as an event manager. He was arrested in 2017 and is currently out on bail. A few months ago also, he was caught organising a rave party for a group of techies at a farmhouse on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The ED has so far questioned Tollywood director Puri Jagannadh, actors Charmme Kaur, Rakul Preet Singh, Nandu and Rana Daggubati as part of the money laundering investigation.

