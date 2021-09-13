STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi's 'Love Story' trailer released

The theatrical trailer of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's 'Love Story' was released on Monday.

Published: 13th September 2021 07:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2021 07:23 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi-starrer 'Love Story'.

A still from Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi-starrer 'Love Story'.

By IANS

HYDERABAD: The theatrical trailer of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's 'Love Story' was released on Monday. The actors took to their social media accounts to give fans a glimpse into their musical love story.

The Telugu film, directed by Sekhar Kammula, showcases the journey of two creatively inclined people, who come together with their talent to make a living and fall in love. The trailer has got fans keen on Sai Pallavi's dance moves, for which she is very well known.

Chaitanya, took to Twitter to release the trailer on Monday and captioned it as: "So happy to be finally putting this out...Can't wait to see you all at the theatres again."

'Love Story' will have a theatrical release on September 24.

Besides this, Chaitanya will also be seen in 'Bangaraju' alongside actor Nagarjuna and 'Thank You' with actress Rashii Khanna. The actor will also make his Hindi debut alongside actor Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chadha'.

Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi is waiting for the release of her Telugu films 'Virata Parvam' with Rana Daggubati and 'Shyam Singha Roy' alongside Nani.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naga Chaitanya Sai Pallavi Love Story Love Story Trailer
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Best Innovative Idea School Award by Jharkhand was conferred on Sajid for his innovative approach in 2019.
WATCH | In Jharkhand, this man has created a mental gymnastics for school students
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp