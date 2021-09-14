Samuthirakani in a dual role

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Samuthirakani, who was recently seen in Thalaivi, will start working on Macherla Niyojakavargam, wherein he plays the antagonist. For the first time, the director-turned-actor will play a dual role of a father and son in the political thriller that marks the debut of editor SR Shekhar alias MS Rajashekhar Reddy as the director.

“Samuthirakani plays two distinct characters that are a generation apart. The father will be seen as a powerful politician from Macherla who wins elections unopposed until he is challenged by a youngster, the son’s character is all about fulfilling the wishes of his father. The actor will shoot for both roles simultaneously,” reveals a source. Set in Palnadu, the film features Nithiin and Kriti Shetty in the lead roles.

Macherla Niyojakavargam will go on floors soon and the makers are planning to wrap up the entire shooting by December. Apart from Macherla Niyojakavargam, Samuthirakani will also be seen in Aakashavaani, RRR, Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Bheemla Nayak.