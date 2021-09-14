Tollywood drugs case: Actor Navdeep appears before ED

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tollywood actor Navdeep along with Vikram, the manager of a pub owned by Navdeep, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the money laundering probe in connection with the Tollywood drugs trafficking racket. Navdeep told ED officials that he knew one of the main accused Zeeshan alias Jack as an event manager and had contacted him a few times for organising parties.

He also said that the money transfers to Zeeshan’s account from the pub account were for the purpose of organising events only and that they did not carry out any financial transactions with him in connection with drug supply or purchase. When asked about his links with Kelvin, the kingpin in the drug trafficking racket, Navdeep and Vikram denied knowing him or having any relation with him.