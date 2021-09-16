STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhumika Chawla elated at response to her Telugu film 'Seetimaarr'

Actress Bhumika Chawla is happy with the response to her recently-released Tollywood movie 'Seetimaarr.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Bhumika Chawla is happy with the response to her recently-released Telugu movie 'Seetimaarr. The movie, directed by Sampath Nandi, is a sports action drama and also features Gopichand and Tamannaah Bhatia.

Talking about the film, the 'Tere Naam' actress said: "Sports backdrop films have their own charm and curiosity among audiences. Theatres have opened up and the entertainment industry is picking up. I play the role of Gopichand's sister who was a kabbadi player and inspires him to become a player and coach."

Bhumika made her Tollywood debut in 2000 with 'Yuvakudu'. She said her journey so far in the South film industry has been wonderful. "The landmark films of my career in the south would be 'Yuvakudu', 'Okkadu', 'Simhadari', 'Sillunu Oru Kaadhal' to name a few. Southern industry has its own way of functioning. The audience in the South worship their idols, it's their way of showing love. Each culture, industry and person are different," she added.

The 'Dil Ne Jise Apna Kahaa' actress further said: "People have been very respectful and kind. I thank Great India Entertainment for launching me in the TFI and I thank Supriya, Nagarjuna and the production house. I learnt a lot from the industry."

But what about the language barrier? "I have acted in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada films. As an actor there is no preferred language - a good script, great powerful content, good team is what matters as an actor - language is no bar. Though Hindi comes easy in terms of language, it has never been a barrier.," she said.

The 'Run' actress revealed that she is now looking for roles which can give her more opportunity to explore. She said: "Acting gives me creative satisfaction. I look at roles that I haven't done yet - the stories that would challenge me as an actor and to work with directors that get the best out of me as a performer."

Talking about her personal life, Bhumika revealed, "I am a very private person. I have never been an over-the-top person. I understand there is a social media boom too. But I like to live and work at my own pace."

